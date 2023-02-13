Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Feb. 9, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

  • Brittany Miller, 37, is last known to be living in the area of Abby Avenue in Cottondale. Miller is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
  • Anthony Rashad Winn, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Dearing Downs Drive in Tuscaloosa. Winn is wanted on a trafficking fentanyl charge.
  • Terrance Spralling, 37, is last known to be living in the area of Cypress Creek Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Spralling is wanted on a second-degree assault charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.

