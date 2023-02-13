Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Feb. 9, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Brittany Miller, 37, is last known to be living in the area of Abby Avenue in Cottondale. Miller is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

Anthony Rashad Winn, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Dearing Downs Drive in Tuscaloosa. Winn is wanted on a trafficking fentanyl charge.

Terrance Spralling, 37, is last known to be living in the area of Cypress Creek Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Spralling is wanted on a second-degree assault charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.