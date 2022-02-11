Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Feb. 9, 2022
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Steven Chase Hotoph, 36, is last known to be living in the area of 32nd Street in Northport. Hotoph is wanted on a second-degree burglary charge.
- Justin Dewayne Dunlap, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Florida Avenue in Jasper. Dunlap is wanted on an attempted murder charge.
- Latisha Lashall Nicholson, 47, is last known to be living in the area of Loop Road in Tuscaloosa. Nicholson is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.