Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Feb. 9, 2022

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Steven Chase Hotoph, 36, is last known to be living in the area of 32nd Street in Northport. Hotoph is wanted on a second-degree burglary charge.

Justin Dewayne Dunlap, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Florida Avenue in Jasper. Dunlap is wanted on an attempted murder charge.

Latisha Lashall Nicholson, 47, is last known to be living in the area of Loop Road in Tuscaloosa. Nicholson is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.