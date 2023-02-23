Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Feb. 23, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Corey Byars, 30, is last known to be living in the area of Yellowhammer Lane in Northport. Byars is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
- Anthony Rashad Winn, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Dearing Downs Drive. Winn is wanted on a charge of trafficking fentanyl.
- Demitrice Fowler, 44, is last known to be living in the area of 22nd Street in Tuscaloosa. Fowler is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.