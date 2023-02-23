Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Feb. 23, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Corey Byars, 30, is last known to be living in the area of Yellowhammer Lane in Northport. Byars is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

Anthony Rashad Winn, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Dearing Downs Drive. Winn is wanted on a charge of trafficking fentanyl.

Demitrice Fowler, 44, is last known to be living in the area of 22nd Street in Tuscaloosa. Fowler is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.