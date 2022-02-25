Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Feb. 23, 2022
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Kenneth Ray Mosely Jr., 58, is last known to be living in the area of Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Mosely is wanted on a charge of violating the sex offender registration notification system.
- Matthew Lee Hill, 42, is last known to be living in the area of Stanley Road in Brookwood. Hill is wanted on charges of receiving stolen property and first-degree property theft.
- Ladarian Tyrin Lewis, 26, is last known to be living in the area of Dartmouth Avenue in Bessemer. Lewis is wanted on a first-degree robbery charge.
If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.