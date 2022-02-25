Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Feb. 23, 2022

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Kenneth Ray Mosely Jr., 58, is last known to be living in the area of Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Mosely is wanted on a charge of violating the sex offender registration notification system.

Matthew Lee Hill, 42, is last known to be living in the area of Stanley Road in Brookwood. Hill is wanted on charges of receiving stolen property and first-degree property theft.

Ladarian Tyrin Lewis, 26, is last known to be living in the area of Dartmouth Avenue in Bessemer. Lewis is wanted on a first-degree robbery charge.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.