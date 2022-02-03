Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2022
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Jordan Tyrell Tabb, 23, is last known to be living in the area of Second Avenue East in Tuscaloosa. Tabb is wanted on a charge of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
- Recarto Antonio Brown, 31, is last known to be living in the area of 32nd Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Brown is wanted on a first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy charge.
- Victoria Allen Conley, 33, is last known to be living in the area of Stratford Lane in Winfield. Conley is wanted on a trafficking methamphetamine charge.
If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.