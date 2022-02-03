Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2022

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Jordan Tyrell Tabb, 23, is last known to be living in the area of Second Avenue East in Tuscaloosa. Tabb is wanted on a charge of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Recarto Antonio Brown, 31, is last known to be living in the area of 32nd Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Brown is wanted on a first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy charge.

Victoria Allen Conley, 33, is last known to be living in the area of Stratford Lane in Winfield. Conley is wanted on a trafficking methamphetamine charge.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.