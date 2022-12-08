Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Dec. 7, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Whitney McDonald, 35, is last known to be living in the area of Sally Hamner Road in Northport. McDonald is wanted on a charge of chemical endangerment of a child.

Mickey Burgin Jr., 45, is last known to be living in the area of Jaybird Road in Cottondale. Burgin is wanted on an attempted murder charge.

Quin’Darius Jackson, 23, is last known to be living in the area of Carolina Avenue in York. Jackson is wanted on three first-degree robbery charges.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.