Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Dec. 7, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Whitney McDonald, 35, is last known to be living in the area of Sally Hamner Road in Northport. McDonald is wanted on a charge of chemical endangerment of a child.
- Mickey Burgin Jr., 45, is last known to be living in the area of Jaybird Road in Cottondale. Burgin is wanted on an attempted murder charge.
- Quin’Darius Jackson, 23, is last known to be living in the area of Carolina Avenue in York. Jackson is wanted on three first-degree robbery charges.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.