Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Dec. 14, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Curtis Williams, 27, is last known to be living in the area of Harper Road in Northport. Williams is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.

Christopher Snider, 42, is last known to be living in the area of Rock House Road in Brookwood. Snider is wanted on a sex offender registration notification violation charge.

Glenn Brown, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Eighth Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Brown is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.