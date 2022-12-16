Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Dec. 14, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Curtis Williams, 27, is last known to be living in the area of Harper Road in Northport. Williams is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.
- Christopher Snider, 42, is last known to be living in the area of Rock House Road in Brookwood. Snider is wanted on a sex offender registration notification violation charge.
- Glenn Brown, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Eighth Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Brown is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.