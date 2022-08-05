Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 4, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Kimberly Isbell Smith, 47, is last known to be living in the area of Standifer Drive in Odenville. Smith is wanted on an identity theft charge.

Russell Lane Junkin Jr., 33, is last known to be living in the area of Nashbille Drive in Coker. Junkin is wanted on a second-degree assault charge.

Timothy Tyrone Powell, 39, is last known to be living in the area of Greensboro Road in Tuscaloosa. Powell is wanted on a first-degree assault charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.