Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 4, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Kimberly Isbell Smith, 47, is last known to be living in the area of Standifer Drive in Odenville. Smith is wanted on an identity theft charge.
- Russell Lane Junkin Jr., 33, is last known to be living in the area of Nashbille Drive in Coker. Junkin is wanted on a second-degree assault charge.
- Timothy Tyrone Powell, 39, is last known to be living in the area of Greensboro Road in Tuscaloosa. Powell is wanted on a first-degree assault charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.