Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 31, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Rachel Bonner, 41, is last known to be living in the area of Lost Road in Berry. Bonner is wanted on an identity theft charge.

Melinda Hollingsworth, 45, is last known to be living in the area of Marie Drive in Coker. Hollingsworth is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

Timothy Jackson, 45, is last known to be living in the area of Clover Road in Tuscaloosa. Jackson is wanted on an identity theft charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here or on Twitter here.