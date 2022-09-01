Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 31, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Tyvondri Peoples, 22, is last known to be living in the area of McFarland Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa. Peoples is wanted on charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary.

Dalton Ingram, 21, is last known to be living in the area of Covered Bridge Road in Brookwood. Ingram is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

James McCrory, 36, is last known to be living in the area of Hargrove Road East in Cottondale. McCrory is wanted on a charge of violating a domestic violence protection order.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.