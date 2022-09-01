Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 31, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Tyvondri Peoples, 22, is last known to be living in the area of McFarland Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa. Peoples is wanted on charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary.
- Dalton Ingram, 21, is last known to be living in the area of Covered Bridge Road in Brookwood. Ingram is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
- James McCrory, 36, is last known to be living in the area of Hargrove Road East in Cottondale. McCrory is wanted on a charge of violating a domestic violence protection order.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.