Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 24, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

David Sullivan Jr., 39, is last known to be living in the are of Clements Road in Cottondale. Sullivan is wanted on a sex offender registration notification violation.

David Daw, 43, is last known to be living in the area of 15th Street in Northport. Daw is wanted on a charge of unlawful distribution or furnishing of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here or on Twitter here.