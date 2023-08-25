Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 24, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- David Sullivan Jr., 39, is last known to be living in the are of Clements Road in Cottondale. Sullivan is wanted on a sex offender registration notification violation.
- David Daw, 43, is last known to be living in the area of 15th Street in Northport. Daw is wanted on a charge of unlawful distribution or furnishing of a controlled substance.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here or on Twitter here.