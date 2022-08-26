Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 24, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Dennis Jay Woods, 52, is last known to be living in the area of Hagler Coaling Road in Cottondale. Woods is wanted on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine.
- Marus Dajuan Jones, 28, is last known to be living in the area of 38th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Jones is wanted on a charge of first-degree robbery.
- Jeffery Michael Woodard, 39, is last known to be living in the area of Melrose Lane in Cottondale. Woodard is wanted on a charge of unlawful possession with intent to distribute.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.