Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 24, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Dennis Jay Woods, 52, is last known to be living in the area of Hagler Coaling Road in Cottondale. Woods is wanted on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine.

Marus Dajuan Jones, 28, is last known to be living in the area of 38th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Jones is wanted on a charge of first-degree robbery.

Jeffery Michael Woodard, 39, is last known to be living in the area of Melrose Lane in Cottondale. Woodard is wanted on a charge of unlawful possession with intent to distribute.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.