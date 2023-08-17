Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 17, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Anthony Winn, 34, is last known to be living in the area of Dearing Downs Drive in Tuscaloosa. Winn is wanted on a trafficking fentanyl charge.

Tony McVay, 28, is last known to be living in the area of 18th Street in Tuscaloosa. McVay is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

David Sullivan Jr., 39, is last known to be living in the area of Clements Road in Cottondale. Sullivan is wanted on a sex offender registration violation charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here or on Twitter here.