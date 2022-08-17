Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 17, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Amanda Marie Frederiksen, 25, is last known to be living in the area of 12th Street in Tuscaloosa. Frederiksen is wanted on a charge of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Terrence Cortez Williams, 25, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 231 in Eutaw. Williams is wanted on charges of attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

Jermaine Dontrelle Knox, 31, is last known to be living in the area of 32nd Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Knox is wanted on a charge of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.