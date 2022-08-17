Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 17, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Amanda Marie Frederiksen, 25, is last known to be living in the area of 12th Street in Tuscaloosa. Frederiksen is wanted on a charge of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
- Terrence Cortez Williams, 25, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 231 in Eutaw. Williams is wanted on charges of attempted murder and first-degree robbery.
- Jermaine Dontrelle Knox, 31, is last known to be living in the area of 32nd Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Knox is wanted on a charge of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.