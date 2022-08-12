Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 11, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Sandra Renee Eatmon, 44, is last known to be living in the area of 26th Avenue in Northport. Eatmon is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.
- Timond Dreshad Daniels, 27, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 131 in Eutaw. Daniels is wanted on a charge of domestic violence strangulation/suffocation.
- Clinton Allen McWaters, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Lesueur Road in Northport. McWaters is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.