Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 11, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Sandra Renee Eatmon, 44, is last known to be living in the area of 26th Avenue in Northport. Eatmon is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.

Timond Dreshad Daniels, 27, is last known to be living in the area of County Road 131 in Eutaw. Daniels is wanted on a charge of domestic violence strangulation/suffocation.

Clinton Allen McWaters, 29, is last known to be living in the area of Lesueur Road in Northport. McWaters is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.