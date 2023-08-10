Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 10, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Reece Chavez, 30, is last known to be living in the area of Staghorn Drive in Coaling. Chavez is wanted on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
- Robert Smith, 50, is last known to be living in the area of Culver Road in Tuscaloosa. Smith is wanted on a charge of attempted trafficking of illegal drugs.
- Regina Willis, 28, is last known to be living in the area of Hillcrest School Road in Tuscaloosa. Willis is wanted on charges of unlawful distribution and furnishing of a controlled substance.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here or on Twitter here.