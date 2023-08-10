Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 10, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Reece Chavez, 30, is last known to be living in the area of Staghorn Drive in Coaling. Chavez is wanted on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

Robert Smith, 50, is last known to be living in the area of Culver Road in Tuscaloosa. Smith is wanted on a charge of attempted trafficking of illegal drugs.

Regina Willis, 28, is last known to be living in the area of Hillcrest School Road in Tuscaloosa. Willis is wanted on charges of unlawful distribution and furnishing of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here or on Twitter here.