Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: April 6, 2022
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Justin Gregory Grammer, 30, is last known to be living in the area of Floyd Mills Road in Gordo. Grammer is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
- Murray Desmond Martin, 45, is last known to be living in the area of Virginia Drive in Tuscaloosa. Martin is wanted on an unlawful possession/intent to distribute charge.
- Zelmon Rubin Collins, 23, is last known to be living in the area of 48th Street in Tuscaloosa. Collins is wanted on charges of identity theft and first-degree property theft.
If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.