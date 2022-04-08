Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: April 6, 2022

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Justin Gregory Grammer, 30, is last known to be living in the area of Floyd Mills Road in Gordo. Grammer is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

Murray Desmond Martin, 45, is last known to be living in the area of Virginia Drive in Tuscaloosa. Martin is wanted on an unlawful possession/intent to distribute charge.

Zelmon Rubin Collins, 23, is last known to be living in the area of 48th Street in Tuscaloosa. Collins is wanted on charges of identity theft and first-degree property theft.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.