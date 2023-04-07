Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: April 5, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Laron Clark, 19, is last known to be living in the area of 14th Street in Northport. Clark is wanted on a first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping charge.

Phillip Duncan, 49, is last known to be living in the area of Abrams Circle in Tuscaloosa. Duncan is wanted on a charge of elder abuse.

Melinda Hollingsworth, 45, is last known to be living in the area of Marie Drive in Coker. Hollingsworth is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.