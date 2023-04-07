Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: April 5, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Laron Clark, 19, is last known to be living in the area of 14th Street in Northport. Clark is wanted on a first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping charge.
- Phillip Duncan, 49, is last known to be living in the area of Abrams Circle in Tuscaloosa. Duncan is wanted on a charge of elder abuse.
- Melinda Hollingsworth, 45, is last known to be living in the area of Marie Drive in Coker. Hollingsworth is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.