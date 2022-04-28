Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: April 27, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Kristen Godinez-Melendez, 44, is last known to be living in the area of Old Fayette Road in Northport. Melendez is wanted on charges of chemical endangerment of a child and first-degree property theft.

Minosa Hustla Saaliq, 44, is last known to be living in the area of 16th Street in Tuscaloosa. Saaliq is wanted on an attempted murder charge.

Rasheed Jashon Sullivan, 26, is last known to be living in the area of 24th Street in Northport. Sullivan is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.