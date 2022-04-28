Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: April 27, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Kristen Godinez-Melendez, 44, is last known to be living in the area of Old Fayette Road in Northport. Melendez is wanted on charges of chemical endangerment of a child and first-degree property theft.
- Minosa Hustla Saaliq, 44, is last known to be living in the area of 16th Street in Tuscaloosa. Saaliq is wanted on an attempted murder charge.
- Rasheed Jashon Sullivan, 26, is last known to be living in the area of 24th Street in Northport. Sullivan is wanted on a first-degree burglary charge.
If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.