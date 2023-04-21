Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: April 20, 2023

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Sarah Alexander, 22, is last known to be living in the area of Paradise Lane in Brookwood. Alexander is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

Timothy Ridlespurge, 45, is last known to be living in the area of McCalla Drive in McCalla. Ridlespurge is wanted on a charge of possession with intent to distribute.

Jonathan Reid, 43, is last known to be living in the area of Wade Drive in McCalla. Reid is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.