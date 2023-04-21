Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: April 20, 2023
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Sarah Alexander, 22, is last known to be living in the area of Paradise Lane in Brookwood. Alexander is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
- Timothy Ridlespurge, 45, is last known to be living in the area of McCalla Drive in McCalla. Ridlespurge is wanted on a charge of possession with intent to distribute.
- Jonathan Reid, 43, is last known to be living in the area of Wade Drive in McCalla. Reid is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
If you have any information on these or anyone else wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, please call 205-464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org.