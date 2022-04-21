Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: April 20, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Alicia Lea, 45, is last known to be living in the area of Independence Circle in Duncanville. Lea is wanted on a charge of trafficking opium.

Christopher Williams, 47, is last known to be living in the area of 39th Street in Northport. Williams is wanted on charges of trafficking marijuana and trafficking cocaine.

Menalio Salube, 51, is last known to be living in the area of 12th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Salube is wanted on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.