Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: April 20, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Alicia Lea, 45, is last known to be living in the area of Independence Circle in Duncanville. Lea is wanted on a charge of trafficking opium.
- Christopher Williams, 47, is last known to be living in the area of 39th Street in Northport. Williams is wanted on charges of trafficking marijuana and trafficking cocaine.
- Menalio Salube, 51, is last known to be living in the area of 12th Avenue in Tuscaloosa. Salube is wanted on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse.
If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.