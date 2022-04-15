Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: April 13, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.

Jaboris Roshaun McGee, 38, is last known to be living in the area of 31st Street in Tuscaloosa. McGee is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.

Matthew Lee Hill, 43, is last known to be living in the area of Stanley Road in Tuscaloosa. Hill is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.

Roshard Mondrell White, 39, is last known to be living in the area of Virginia Circle in Tuscaloosa. White is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.

If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.