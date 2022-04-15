Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: April 13, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted.
- Jaboris Roshaun McGee, 38, is last known to be living in the area of 31st Street in Tuscaloosa. McGee is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.
- Matthew Lee Hill, 43, is last known to be living in the area of Stanley Road in Tuscaloosa. Hill is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge.
- Roshard Mondrell White, 39, is last known to be living in the area of Virginia Circle in Tuscaloosa. White is wanted on an unlawful distribution of a controlled substance charge.
If you have any information on these or others wanted by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, please call 205- 464-8672 or visit tcsoal.org. You can also visit TCSO on Facebook here, or on Twitter here.