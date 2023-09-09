Tuscaloosa’s holds its first ever Hispanic business showcase: “La Feria”

By: WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Marilu Lopez

The first ever Hispanic business showcase is scheduled for Friday, September 15 in Tuscaloosa’s Government Plaza from 6 to 9 P.M.

“La Feria” which is Spanish for “The Fair” will showcase more than 20 different local vendors and businesses. The event is scheduled mid month to highlight National Hispanic Heritage Month which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. It is being held by the Tuscaloosa Latino Coalition and the Diverse Business Council of The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

The event is free for both visitors and vendors and will have free food, music, activities and games for kids.

“This event means a lot to the Hispanics and Latinos of Tuscaloosa and Northport,” said Diana Torres, the communications and marketing director of Tuscaloosa Latino Coalition. “It emphasizes the importance of this event and hopes that it can become an annual tradition.”

Not only will the vendors be able to showcase their different products and talents to the community but they will also receive orientation for their business through the Chamber of Commerce.

“It is a great opportunity to share with this community our happiness, our passion, our heart,” said Diana Torres. This is more than a family friendly event.” It is important to show the community that there are several Latino businesses in town and that we are part of this community.”

-kn