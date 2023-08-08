Tuscaloosa’s Got Talent auditions happening this week

Think you’ve got talent? Here’s a chance to show what you’ve got, as the 35th Tuscaloosa’s Got Talent is hosting auditions this week.

Auditions are happening at the Belk Activity Center, 2101 Bowers Park Drive in Tuscaloosa, Thursday through Saturday.

You can audition individually or as a group, and finals are happening Aug. 19 at the Bama Theatre with more than $5,000 in cash prizes on the line.

All proceeds from the event go to Eagles’ Wings of Tuscaloosa, which is dedicated to serving adults with disabilities.

Your talents can, as event organizer Kip Tyner says in a Facebook post announcing the auditions, include just about anything you can think of as long as it doesn’t involve fire.

Audition times are:

Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m.

If you can’t make it in person, video auditions are also allowed. If you need more information, you can call Tyner at 205-553-0589 or email ktyner@tuscaloosa.com.