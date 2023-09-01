Tuscaloosa’s Fire Station No. 11 getting a major upgrade

Tuscaloosa is getting a major upgrade for Fire Station No. 11, which serves the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant and its surrounding communities.

On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Council approved nearly $5 million for the station located on Covered Bridge Road.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Chief Randy Smith said more protection is needed in that area because the plant and its surroundings have grown so much over the years.

“Now that we cover not only the main facility there in Vance we also cover the Bibb County battery facility for fire protection,” Smith said. “It was requested from Mercedes to the department and to the state to relocate the station. So the station is now being relocated adjacent to to Mercedes right there where the new overpass on Highway 11.”

The state is helping fund the station and equipment upgrades through a grant, and Smith said Mercedes is footing the bill for 12 additional firefighters.

“We cover a lot of motor vehicle crashes on the interstate, and of course we protect all that portion of the interstate from fire and for medical response,” said Smith.

Station 11 has already gotten new fire trucks and hired the 12 additional firefighters. Construction will begin within the next 60 days, Smith said, and the station should take about a year to complete.