Tuscaloosa’s Brylan Lanier leaves ‘SEC Country’ for Big Ten Opportunity

Brylan Lanier’s second signing ceremony was different than his first one.

In December of 2020, Lanier signed a football scholarship with Georgia State University — holding his signing ceremony in an apartment rental office. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the only people that were allowed to be in attendance were his high school coach and immediate family.

On Sunday, he got to share ‘his moment’. In front of more than 50 friends and family, Brylan Lanier signed a football scholarship to attend Indiana University. The Hoosiers compete in the Big Ten Conference.

“It’s definitely special. I have a big support system,” Lanier said. “I appreciate everybody who is out here. Yeah, it’s special.”

The route that Lanier took to get a college football scholarship is similar to that of his older brother, Joshua Lanier. The older Lanier spent two seasons as a ‘walk-on’ player at Alabama, before signing with Jackson State last summer.

Brylan Lanier was a ‘walk-on’ at Alabama last season.

“(Josh) is my role model,” the younger Lanier said about his brother. “Seeing him do that — walking on at Alabama, (then) seeing him get a scholarship and a better opportunity — it motivated me to do the same thing.”