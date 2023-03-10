Tuscaloosans celebrate the outstanding women in their lives

Top picks, of course, were moms, sisters and wives.

A member of the women’s wheelchair basketball team said she thought her teammates were great role models because they lead by example.

“I really look up to Janet Langhart Cohen,” said Avery Boyce.” She was so powerful in terms of covering women’s rights as well as race issues. She also helped a lot of people in the military.”

The first National Woman’s Day was observed in the United States on Feb 28, 1911. The day was designated to honor of the 1908 garment workers’ strike in New York, where women protested against working conditions.

But the first milestone in the U.S. was actually in 1848 as women were banned from speaking at an anti-slavery convention. The first women’s rights convention was held in New York. Women demanded civil, social, political and religious rights for women .