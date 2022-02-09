Tuscaloosan competing in ‘American Ninja Warrior’

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Valarie Bracken

After four years of rejected applications, local martial artist Devon Collins is getting the chance of a lifetime on the 14th season of “American Ninja Warrior.”

This March, Collins will be in the running for the $1 million prize. All he has to do is make it to the end of the physically grueling course. But it’s been a dream of his since he first saw the show.

“I just kinda had this dream where I saw myself competing on one of the obstacles,” he said. It was a cliffhanger, and I look back and see all the parents, friends and family supporting and cheering me on. This was the one thing that really solidified it for me.”

Colins said he put his dream on the back burner until, while he was working at Tiger Rock Martial Arts in Northport, a student approached and mentioned what they were training with looked a lot like an obstacle on the show.

That’s when he started researching and, eventually, applying. Since he began his quest, he’s done plenty of training on his own as well as with past Ninja Warriors.

Now, at the age of 25, Collins is finally getting a shot at that dream.

Filming begins March 20 in Houston. You can watch Collins on NBC once Season 14 premieres.