Tuscaloosa couple back home after Israel trip

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Leosha Dickens

A Tuscaloosa jeweler and his wife are back home after winding up stuck in Israel in the wake of the Hamas attacks.

Gene Poole, the co-owner of Hudson-Poole Jewelers, was there with his wife and two other couples when the nation’s border with the Gaza Strip was attacked.

While the group was not near the violence, their attempts to get back to the U.S. wound up on hold for a few days.

“What I’m going to tell you is it was a tremendous, phenomenal, life-changing experience,” Poole said. “We only got to do about 90% of what we wanted to because we got cut short. I would go back there if things settled down and we feel like it’s peaceful,” Poole said.

They were able to get to Jordan on Tuesday, and flew back to the U.S. from there.