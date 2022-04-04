Tuscaloosa woman arrested, charged with drug trafficking Monday

A 41-year-old woman is facing major drug charges after the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force seized a variety of illegal drugs at a Tuscaloosa home this morning.

Celeste Akia McIntyre was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and four counts of failure to affix a tax stamp. Her bond was set at $3.08 million.

During the search, investigators found:

9 ounces of methamphetamine

25 grams of fentanyl

4 grams of heroin

2 grams of cocaine

2 grams of MDMA

1.5 pounds of marijuana

“Like everywhere else in the country, we’ve seen an increase of overdoses from fentanyl trafficking and use during the last few years,” said WANTF Commander Capt. Brad Jones. “Many of the overdoses have happened to people who were unaware they had used something laced with fentanyl.”

Powdered fentanyl can be mixed into substances like methamphetamine and heroin, or pressed into counterfeit prescription pills.

“People should be aware that just a small amount can be deadly – it’s 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin,” Jones said.