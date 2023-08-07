Tuscaloosa welcomes new Stillman College president with church reception

Stillman College’s newest President Yolanda Page was honored at a reception at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church.

The reception dinner was hosted by Pastor David Gay Jr. and featured food, music and a packed house of Stillman alumni and local city leaders.

Page said she is excited to be in Tuscaloosa and looks forward to getting out in the community for different events.

“People were just so hospitable. I I don’t think they quite knew that I was the president, because when they asked me what had brought me to Tuscaloosa, I just said employment or work. But everybody was just so inviting and they said ‘well, welcome to Tuscaloosa,’ ” said Page.

