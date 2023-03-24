Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center hosting job fair Saturday
Looking for a job? The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is hiring for a number of positions including nurses, custodians, food service and specialized construction workers.
The Tuscaloosa VA is hosting a job fair Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the facility — Building 137 in the Sports Atrium.
Benefits include:
- Up to a $20,000 recruiting bonus for highly qualified RN and LPN applicants
- Education debt reduction program for qualified employees
- Retirement benefits
- Life and health insurance
- Paid parental leave
- Long-term disability coverage
If you’re interested in a job at the Tuscaloosa VA but can’t make it to Saturday’s event, you can check available jobs or apply online right here.