Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center hosting job fair Saturday

tuscaloosa veterans affairs medical center

Looking for a job? The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is hiring for a number of positions including nurses, custodians, food service and specialized construction workers.

The Tuscaloosa VA is hosting a job fair Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the facility — Building 137 in the Sports Atrium.

Benefits include:

Up to a $20,000 recruiting bonus for highly qualified RN and LPN applicants

Education debt reduction program for qualified employees

Retirement benefits

Life and health insurance

Paid parental leave

Long-term disability coverage

If you’re interested in a job at the Tuscaloosa VA but can’t make it to Saturday’s event, you can check available jobs or apply online right here.