Tuscaloosa VA hosting women’s event Thursday

As part of Women’s History Month, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center has invited Stillman College President Cynthia Warrick to the organization’s campus for a candid chat on Thursday.

Warrick’s talk is called A Woman’s Touch, and she’s no stranger to the VA, as she worked for VA medical centers in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., earlier in her career.

The event begins at 11 a.m. March 23 in the Tuscaloosa VA’s Sports Atrium.