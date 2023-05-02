Tuscaloosa VA hosting supply giveaway for veterans in need

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is handing out supplies and offering support for veterans without a home or otherwise in need this week.

Stand Down for Homeless Veterans is happening at the VA Friday, May 5, from 9 to 11 a.m. Veterans can pick up supplies like clothing and toiletries and can speak with staff and community agencies about housing, employment, substance abuse or mental health treatment and health care issues.

This event will be at Building 39 toward the back of the VA campus.

The term “stand down” came into common use during the Vietnam War, where troops got an opportunity to Stand Down from combat operations so they could take care of personal hygiene, get clean uniforms, enjoy warm meals, receive medical and dental care, mail and receive letters and enjoy the camaraderie of friends in a safe environment.