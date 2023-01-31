Tuscaloosa Ukulele Club jams out at Druid City Brewing Company

By WVUA 23 Student News Reporter Caleb Aguayo

Singing and picking filled the back rooms of Druid City Brewing Company Monday evening, as members of the Tuscaloosa Ukulele Club met for a chat and music-making session. Favorites played ranged anywhere from “Hey Jude” by the Beatles to “Keep on the Sunny Side” first written and performed by the Carter Family and later revised for the film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

Although the group is pint-sized like their instruments, they are organized under the Facebook group Tuscaloosa Ukulele Club and welcome anyone from ukulele maestros to those who haven’t ever picked up an instrument. Five-year member Josephine Robichaux said everything newbies and newcomers need can be accessed through the Facebook group, from club meeting times and locations to ukulele sheet music.

“We are absolutely open to everyone,” Robichaux said. “If you are interested in playing the ukulele but don’t have one, please find us on Facebook; that’s our primary method of communication.”

Robichaux said most members bring a spare instrument and they all share sheet music during meetings.