Tuscaloosa Track Club gets in on Christmas fundraising early

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Markell Tucker

Have you ever considered running for Christmas gifts? We’re still more than six months out from the holiday season, but the Tuscaloosa Track Club is getting into the gift-giving mindset with its Miles for Missions event on Saturday.

The 7K fundraiser, happening at Brookwood Middle School on Saturday, is dedicated to raising money for sending Christmas cheer to children worldwide.

For those who aren’t quite so athletically inclined, the track club is also hosting a single-mile fun run at the same time.

“We have some great race bags. We have a few international goodies in those,” said Race Co-Director, Ruth Harmon.

The 7K begins at 7 a.m., with the fun run following.

Registration for the 7K is $30, and the fun run is $15. You can preregister for the event right here, or you can register at the event beginning at 6:15 a.m.

All proceeds are going to Evergreen Baptist Church in Vance for its Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes initiative. The church packs shoeboxes with small gifts, hygiene products and school supplies before shipping them around the world for children in need.

Brookwood Middle School is located at 17021 Brookwood Parkway in Brookwood.