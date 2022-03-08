Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports hires new community development director

Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports has a new director of community development starting next month.

Josh Rivers is replacing long-time employee Bill Buchanan, who died in December.

Rivers comes to TTS from the Bryant Conference Center, where he worked for the past 10 years as building operations coordinator, conference manager and last as assistant director.

“Josh’s contributions as a TTS board member along with the working relationship he and TTS has built over time at the Bryant Conference Center will serve him and TTS well in this position moving forward,” said TTS President and CEO Don Staley in a statement. “He brings a depth of knowledge and experience in the hospitality industry that will benefit West Alabama greatly.”

The director of community development serves as an advocate for the organization and industry, develops relationships with local tourism vendors and helps inform residents and visitors about everything Tuscaloosa County offers.

“While Josh has significantly big shoes to fill with the passing of longtime TTS family member Bill Buchanan, we know that Josh will honor Bill by carrying forward the many projects he was so passionate about,” Staley said.

Rivers has been on the Board of Directors for TTS since 2018.

“I am honored to join the TTS family, and I appreciate the confidence and support of Don and his team,” Rivers said in a statement. “I am excited to share the story of our community to our locals as well as our visitors. One can never replace Bill Buchanan, but I hope to create a lasting impact in the special way he did.”