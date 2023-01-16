Tuscaloosa teen dies in car crash, two others teens injured

fatal crash

An 18-year-old teenager died after his 1997 Ford Explorer overturned Saturday just after 3:30 p.m.

The crash happened on Old Lock 15 Road near Howse Camp Road, approximately 10 miles northeast of Tuscaloosa, in Tuscaloosa County.

The Explorer was the only vehicle in the crash. Officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the teen’s car left the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

The teen driver had two other teens in the car at the time of the crash. They were transported to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

Troopers with the state’s Highway Patrol Division will continue their investigation. WVUA 23 News will update this story as new details are available.