Tuscaloosa teacher facing charges of having sex with student

A teacher with Tuscaloosa City Schools’ Stars Academy was arrested Sept. 17 after he was found in a car with a 15-year-old student.

Arthur Clark, 31, is charged with being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student younger than 19 and second-degree rape.

Clark has since been released on a $30,000 bond.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the case and is encouraging anyone who may have information regarding Clark being involved in any other crimes of a sexual nature to contact VCU at 205-464-8690.