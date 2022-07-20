Tuscaloosa school supply, backpack giveaways coming up

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

A new year of school is coming soon whether you like it or not, and a new school year means new supply lists for parents, students and teachers. But not every child in Tuscaloosa has the means to get what they need for class.

That’s why several organizations and programs in the Druid City help provide school-age children with food, supplies and more to put their focus back on having fun and learning.

Backpack Connections will once again give away school supplies to scores of children who need them in a drive this year.

According to their website, the organization will work with counselors in Tuscaloosa City and County schools to figure out the students who could benefit the most from donated backpacks and supplies, and will distribute those the last week of July and first weeks of August before the first bell rings.

Visit backpackconnections.com to donate.

Full Moon Bar-B-Que announced Wednesday, July 20 they will accept nominations for “Backpack Blessings,” an initiative to provide “food, supplies and hope to the children of Alabama and Mississippi through anonymous donations,” until Thursday, July 28th.

The two-year-old program will select 100 children to receive a $250 gift before school starts in August. Each backpack will include a $40 gift card to Full Moon, a $40 gift card to Walmart, school supplies and other swag items.

Complete the form at fullmoonbbq.com/backpackblessings.

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved an annual measure in their weekly meeting on Tuesday, July 19 allowing people to pay for their parking tickets by donating school supplies.

For every $10 worth of supplies donated, the City will deduct $15 off your total parking ticket charges. These donations will benefit students who need them in Tuscaloosa City Schools.

The redemption effort runs for the entire month of August, and a detailed list of acceptable donations will be released before the collection begins.

TCC, an affiliate of Verizon, will host its 10th Annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway to benefit Tuscaloosa’s school-age children at its locations in Brent and Tuscaloosa on Sunday, July 31 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Each backpack is filled to the zippers with essential supplies kids in grades K-12 need to do well in school. While supplies last, one child is eligible to receive one backpack.

Those in attendance could also win one of five scholarships worth $10,000.

The nationwide event is projected to give away more than 130,000 backpacks at 1,244 locations. Since the program started, TCC has given away more than 1.3 million backpacks.

Keep checking this list for updated school supply giveaways!