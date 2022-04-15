Tuscaloosa Relay for Life happening May 13

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

This year’s Tuscaloosa Relay for Life event is set for Friday, May 13, at 6 p.m. at Central High School. Cancer survivors will start the festivities by making the first lap.

Friends and family are invited to the event. Having a team is encouraged to raise money for the fight against cancer and continue the mission of the American Cancer Society. Food, games and music will be provided as well.

A luminaria event is set to begin at dusk after the walk. If you would like to purchase a luminaria in honor of someone fighting cancer, contact baldodownss@gmail.com

So far the event has raised $20,845.30 toward its $50,000 goal. If you’re interested in donating, click here.

For more details, visit the Relay For Life website.