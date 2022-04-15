Tuscaloosa Relay for Life happening May 13

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter AJ Holliday

This year’s Tuscaloosa Relay for Life event is set for Friday, May 13, at 6 p.m. at Central High School. Cancer survivors will start the festivities by making the first lap.

You can sign up for the event via this QR code.

Friends and family are invited to the event. Having a team is encouraged to raise money for the fight against cancer and continue the mission of the American Cancer Society. Food, games and music will be provided as well.

A luminaria event is set to begin at dusk after the walk. If you would like to purchase a luminaria in honor of someone fighting cancer, contact baldodownss@gmail.com

So far the event has raised $20,845.30 toward its $50,000 goal. If you’re interested in donating, click here.

For more details, visit the Relay For Life website.

 

