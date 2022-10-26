Tuscaloosa puts a pause on short-term rental license applications

TUSCALOOSA -Tuscaloosans or companies looking at offering short-term rentals in the city are out of luck at least through the end of January.

On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Council voted 6-0 to suspend short-term rental licenses. District 4 Council Member Lee Busby recused himself from the vote.

Current short-term rental license owners and properties are not affected by the moratorium.

“It’s been a major disruption for many neighborhoods,” said City Council President Kip Tyner. “What we have allowed is losing the integrity of our neighborhoods. We’ve got out-of-state developers who will pick out a house in Tuscaloosa and decide ‘I want to use this for short-term rentals,’ and they are running a business at the expense of the neighborhood.”

Several residents and real estate developers were at Tuesday’s meeting pleading their case to the council. Many long-time residents said they believe these rentals compromise their community’s integrity.

Resident James Mize said it does not do the community or neighborhood justice when random people can come in and spend a few days while no one is taking proper care of the property.

“I’m glad for the moratorium,” Mize said. “I did not agree with the original short-term rental ordinance. I think knowing about other cities that are having problems and what they are going through at the time, I didn’t think we needed to be in the short-term rental business.”

The moratorium’s goal is to provide the city time so it can research short-term rentals in the area and consider whether they should continue being allowed without much oversight or if more structure is needed.