Tuscaloosa Public Library reducing hours amid budget cuts

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa Public Library is making some changes because of a lack of funding.

The library’s Board of Trustees said in a news release Monday that the library much reduce operating hours at all three of its locations. At least one location will be open every day of the week, the release said.

“Deciding to implement these measures was not an easy one,” Board of Trustees Chairman Florence Williams said in the statement. “The board fully supports the library’s administration and staff. Even with service hour changes and spending reductions, we will do our very best to fulfill the library’s mission and core values to serve the public as best we can.”

Effective Nov. 1, the main branch on Jack Warner Parkway will be closed Mondays. New hours of operation will be:

Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday noon-5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday 2-6 p.m.

The Weaver-Bolden and Brown branches will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays. New hours of operation will be:

Monday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday 1-5 p.m.

The Board also approved a hiring freeze and is removing 10 unfilled positions from the budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

TPL’s programming budget is being reduced by 40%. Because of that reduction, the 2023 Summer Reading Program is being reduced from eight to four weeks.

Spending on books and materials is going down 30%, and electronic resources including Freegal, Rocket Languages, Tumble Books, True Flix, Foundation Center, Kanopy, Swank Movie Licensing and Heritage Quest will be eliminated.