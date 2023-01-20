Tuscaloosa Public Library launches new program focused on community

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jas Orr

The Tuscaloosa Public Library is launching Crafting Community, a new free program, at the New Heights Community Resource Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

The program geared toward children and families features stories, songs and crafts. Additionally, participants will receive a dinner of pizza and chips and free books to take home. Registration is required by filling out this form.

Families will come in and work on a community art project and eat dinner while youth librarians read books about community. At the end of the event, each participant will take a paper leaf, write what community means to them and add it to the project.

Tuscaloosa Public Library Director of Outreach Marti Ball said there are plans to repeat this event across Tuscaloosa and combine the projects so they can be displayed as a mural at the Weaver-Bolden branch.

“We’re very excited to introduce this new program,” Ball said. “We want to teach kids what questions to ask while reading. We’re providing dinner to take pressure off of families and to create an environment where people can have discussions around reading and about community.”

Crafting Community is the result of a partnership with Tuscaloosa Reads and a grant from Nick’s Kids.

The New Heights Community Resource Center is located at 3834 21st St. in Tuscaloosa.