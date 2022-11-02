Tuscaloosa proclaims it’s Community Connections Week

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Caleb Aguayo

TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox proclaimed it’s Community Connections Week this week at the latest Tuscaloosa City Council Meeting.

The week, happening Oct. 31 through Nov. 8, commemorates the partnership between University of Alabama students and the city of Tuscaloosa.

Maddox said this partnership is imperative for the university and the city alike.

“This is very important,” Maddox said. “Students create the largest segment of our population here in Tuscaloosa, and making sure there is a connection is important to me.”

The university’s Student Government Association has created events including Taste of Tuscaloosa, which showcases local restaurants. They also developed a Battle of the Bands competition, creating a relationship with the city and getting more students immersed in the local community.

SGA Vice President of External Affairs Collier Dobbs said this partnership embraces students.

“This event is to honor and acknowledge what students bring to Tuscaloosa, the city itself, and the partnership between the student body and the city and the surrounding areas,” said Dobbs.