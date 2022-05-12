Tuscaloosa Police: Woman who died in crash may have had medical emergency

Tuscaloosa Police say a woman who lost control of her car and died in a crash Wednesday may have had a medical emergency.

Ruby Petagrew, 82, lost control of her sedan while crossing over a speed table on Overbrook Road just before 7 p.m. Petagrew’s car hit a mailbox before it crashed into the bushes of a home three houses down.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.