Tuscaloosa Police searching for potential theft suspect

Tuscaloosa Police need your help identifying a man who may have taken items from a home on Lake Side Drive in North Tuscaloosa.

The victims said they came home on the afternoon of May 5 to find several items stolen from their bedroom and home office.

Security camera footage showed a man ringing the doorbell at 1:04 p.m.

Anyone who can identify the man in the photos is asked to call TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 205-248-4521 or Tuscaloosa CrimeStoppers at 205-752-7867.