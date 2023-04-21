Tuscaloosa Police offering drop boxes for prescription drugs Saturday

If you’re looking for a way to properly dispose of unwanted or expired prescription drugs, local law enforcement agencies are offering an easy way for you to do so on Saturday.

As part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Take Back Day, there will be four drop-off locations in the Tuscaloosa area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

The Tuscaloosa locations are:

CVS, 1910 McFarland Blvd. in Northport

Walgreens, 8701 Highway 69 S. in Tuscaloosa

CVS, 4260 University Blvd. E. in Tuscaloosa

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 4701 Hargrove Road E. in Tuscaloosa

Lakeview Police Department, 22765 Central Park Drive in Lakeview

If you’re outside the Tuscaloosa area, you can check if there’s a location near you right here.

Accepted items include tablets, capsules and patches, and you can drop them off with no questions asked.