Tuscaloosa Police investigating after person shot at gas station Tuesday

crime, police tape

Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after multiple people called 911 to report at least two people exchanging gunfire Tuesday afternoon at the Powell gas station at the corner of 10th Avenue and Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m., and at least one person who was injured was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle, investigators said. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is searching for suspects.