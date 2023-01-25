Tuscaloosa Police increasing patrols along the Strip

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley met with city council members Tuesday to update them on safety issues along the Strip, located just off the University of Alabama campus.

Blankley said TPD has increased security in the area since the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. Former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 21, and friend Michael Davis, 20, are charged with capital murder in that homicide.

“We have extra officers working in conjunction with the UAPD. Officers will be highly visible in the area. They will be very proactive,” said Blankley.

“I think it was very alarming for everybody. It’s one of those things where everybody deserves to live in a safe community, and we are trying our best to make sure that people have that,” said Blankley.

District 4 Tuscaloosa Council Member Lee Busby said the city is in constant communication with bar owners along the Strip.

“There are certain things that will not be tolerated and obviously capital murder is one of them. I think Tuscaloosa will work hard to cultivate a reputation that if that’s what you are interested in, then you’re probably better off going somewhere else,” said Busby.

Busby said the city is working on plans to meet with the bar owners.

Meanwhile, Miles maintains his innocence. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb .7.